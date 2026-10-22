Evacuations ordered in Hurricane due to imminent flooding

HURRICANE, Utah — An evacuation order has been issued for a Hurricane neighborhood in southern Utah due to imminent flooding.

The Hurricane Police Department said residents in the Willow Wind complex at 80 South 1150 West should evacuate immediately. The same order also applies to homes along Gould Wash.

Watch full flooding, rain forecast for Tuesday in video below:

Prepare for wild weather - Thursday, October 22

The LDS Stake Center at 272 South 700 West will serve as an emergency shelter, and anyone needing medical attention should go to the Coral Cliffs movie theater.

A Flash Flood Warning is in currently effect for most of Washington County, with authorities warning of life-threatening flooding of creeks, streams, highways, streets and underpasses.