Fire threatens Cedar City buildings near airport

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A fire burning near the Cedar City Regional Airport was threatening buildings, officials said Thursday.

Cedar City police said the fire involves chemicals and it had spread across the ground, threatening several businesses west of Airport Road on 850 North.

Raw video below shows fire near Cedar City airport (Timothy Johnson):

Video shows fire threatening Cedar City buildings near airport

People are advised to stay out of the area as crews actively fight the fire and protect the structures that are threatened.

Kelly Evans

The fire is currently under investigation, according to police.

