Flash flood warning issued for Forsyth Fire burn scar

PINE VALLEY, Utah — Officials expect excessive rainfall over the burn scar to trigger flash floods in the area, affecting nearby roads and driveways.

The rainfall is expected to make landfall at the Forsyth Creek, Rock and Pole Canyons and the Santa Clara River. The flash floods are expected to carry rock, mud, vegetation and other loose and potentially dangerous materials.

Pine Valley officials had previously anticipated flash flood risks in the area as the remnants of Hurricane Pricilla passed through southern Utah.

Rains may wreak havoc on burn areas left after Forsyth Fire in southern Utah

"This is all uncharted territory for us," admitted Pine Valley Fire Chief Robert Hardy. "We've never had this kind of a risk level for flash flooding and debris flows, and getting people trapped.

The Forsyth Fire destroyed 13 homes and left over 15,000 acres of burn scars. There have been countless community meetings and work to prepare for the worst, which would come in the form of a major downpour that could send torrents of water, mud, and debris through the valley.

In the issued flash flood warning, officials recommended that anyone encountering flood waters to climb to an elevated place for safety.