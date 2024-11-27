Here's why going to the movies in St. George is about to get luxurious

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times of the year to head to the movie theater, and with Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator II on the marquee, there's plenty to see this holiday weekend.

Now, the act of going to the movies in southern Utah is about to get a little more luxurious.

The Megaplex Theaters at Sunset in St. George has been closed for three months undergoing its biggest renovation since opening in 1999. What has been done will be a model for other theaters in the largest theater chain in Utah: Fewer seats, but all motorized luxury seats.

No longer will moviegoers have to seek out luxury seats as every seat is a luxury seat.

"Every seat is perfect. We've had to change and evolve with the business, and that's going full luxury, focusing on the experience, focusing on the food, focusing on other forms of entertainment," said Megaplex senior vice president Jesse Tate.

Theaters like Sunset have reduced their capacity by 40% but Tate believes they'll do the same amount of business, Especially with the holiday season's big movie slate.

"Presales are strong for Moana and are leading right into the Thanksgiving Day holiday and honestly, they're looking for the family film, and I think they got the one-two punch with Moana and Wicked," he said.

Moviegoers at the renovated location like the new perks that include 40-foot wider screens, higher-def projection and a sound system that includes ceiling speakers that make it feel like things are falling from above.

"Love it. Love it. It's awesome," said Sharon Clifford. "They did a great job. The warm seats are awesome."

"I think it's the popcorn and just the experience because it seems like it's more fun to watch in a real-life theater than at home," added Isiah Flores. "And also, if you get the seats that move around and stuff that’s really fun."