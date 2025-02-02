Hiker killed after fall on Zion National Park trail

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A hiker was found dead in Zion National Park early Sunday after possibly falling on a trail.

Park officials received at call just after 7 a.m. of a hiker who had fallen on the Canyon Overlook Trail.

When crews with Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue arrived approximately 30 minutes later, they found the man dead on the

No other details, including the man's identity or how he fell were released.

Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting

an investigation.

