Hikers rescued after flash flooding hits Goblin Valley State Park

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Ten people had to be rescued Friday after a storm swept across Goblin Valley State Park, causing a flash flood.

Officials with the state park said an isolated storm formed above Little Wildhorse Canyon Friday afternoon. The sudden flash flood trapped multiple groups of hikers, who had to rush to higher ground as they called 911 for help.

Goblin Valley State Park

The Emery County Sheriff's Office, park rangers, and Department of Natural Resources personnel responded. Six people were quickly found and brought to safey, but four others were unaccounted for.

Eventually, the remaining four people were able to hike out just after dark, according to a social media post from park officials.

"This was a scary time for everyone involved and a good reminder of the power of nature and risk involved in slot canyons!" the post read.