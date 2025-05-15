How a candlelight vigil in St. George honors fallen officers

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Officers, families, and community members gathered at the Tech Ridge Pavilion in St. George Wednesday evening to honor law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event, which the St. George Police Department hopes to make an annual tradition, brought together those who wear the badge and the community they serve to remember fallen officers.

Sgt. Andy Mickelson of the St. George Police Department said there’s one thing he thinks of when he puts on the uniform. "Make sure you get home to your family," Mickelson said. "Family is very important. Having support when you come home from work, a safe place to be able to decompress and prepare for even your next day of work."

The ceremony included a Utah Highway Patrol flyover as attendees honored those who died in the line of duty.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Amataga Alo spoke about the close bonds formed between officers. "It's family, you know. So that's your second family... Because you're there with them, and you go through a lot of difficult things. You go through a lot. You'll see a lot of stuff that most people don't see here. That builds up, you know," Alo said.

The White House has declared Thursday Peace Officers Memorial Day, and Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags to be at half staff.

Since the mid-1800s, 135 law enforcement officers in Utah have died in the line of duty, with 71 dying by gunfire.

Adam Ashworth is the one St. George officer considered to have died in the line of duty. Ashworth contracted COVID in July 2021 while interacting with the community at a time when the majority of the country was self-quarantined. He was among more than 900 officers nationwide killed by COVID while on duty during the pandemic. "It doesn't ever go away. No, it doesn't ever go away," said Jan Ashworth, mother of Adam Ashworth, as her grandson hugged her and said, "I'm proud of you."

Despite howling winds, officers in formal and on-duty uniforms joined families and community members in lighting candles in remembrance. "This community definitely respects the work, and they appreciate the efforts that we put in to keep the community safe," Mickelson said.

When asked what he was thinking as he lit his candle, Mickelson reflected on "their sacrifice" and added, "every officer thinks about... You never know what's going to happen."