How is southern Utah bucking nationwide downward job trends?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Although the job market is showing signs of weakness nationwide, there's actually an aberration going on in southern Utah where "Now Hiring" signs are everywhere.

Noel Mickelson and her husband started with a food trailer in Logan before opening a brick-and-mortar Berries-n-Cream location in northern Utah, and then expanded to St. George just a few years ago.

"We have a thriving market here, definitely. And it is better than Cache County currently," Mickelson said. "We always have great people applying, and love my employees. They do a great job, so there's no shortage there."

The numbers back up Mickelson's claim. In the latest data, Utah Workforce Services shows how Washington and Iron counties are among six in the state that are seeing year-to-year job growth of 4.6% or more. There’s even more growth in places like Uintah, Wayne and Morgan Counties, but Beaver County stands alone with 7.9% growth.

An economist who monitors southwest Utah said it's not conclusive, but a geothermal energy production boom in Beaver might be a factor, along with other factors in southern Utah's favor.

"There's been a lot of people moving into southern Utah. It's a very popular place. And with more people in the local economy, there's a higher demand for goods and services, which increases your employment growth from that way. And then there's also more people in the labor force," explained Utah Workforce Services regional economist Marilyn Cannon.

Mickelson credits her store’s growth to those who don’t live in the area: tourists.

"If tourism goes down, it will affect me," she admitted. "Definitely need the tourism factor for my shop and my location here. So I rely heavily on that."

In Iron County, the word is plastics. Two different plastic factories are expected to generate more than 100 new jobs.

Even with the rosy numbers, Cannon acknowledges that actual job seekers in southern Utah may not be as convinced that things are looking up.

"One of the big concerns that individuals have, and one of the positive signs for southern Utah, is that wage gains are being seen in southern Utah, and they're starting to catch up with statewide wages," she said. "So, even if growth does start to slow down in southern Utah, it is a sign of a more sustainable rate of growth in the future."