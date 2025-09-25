Hundreds of miles from the ocean, iconic Cedar City lighthouse set for demolition

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A lighthouse that has become an iconic landmark in Cedar City is facing demolition as the Utah Department of Transportation moves forward with plans to expand a major interstate interchange.

Standing 88-feet tall, the Cedar City Lighthouse is located 350 miles from the nearest ocean, but sits directly in the path of UDOT's planned expansion of the Exit 57 interchange on Interstate 15. The project aims to address growing traffic congestion in one of Utah's fastest-growing regions.

Laurie Scholzen, co-owner of the lighthouse and the adjoining Cedar City Children's Dental, learned about the eminent domain proceedings only last fall, despite the project being announced in 2023.

"So we received a phone call about a year ago just saying that UDOT would like to meet with you regarding an eminent domain case in acquiring your property, and so we sat down and we met with them, and that was where we learned about it," Scholzen said.

Scholzen and her husband purchased the lighthouse in 2010 from its original owner, Tom Pugh, who built the structure in 2000 when the area was largely undeveloped. The lighthouse was designed to attract visitors to the southern part of Cedar City, a goal that proved successful as the area experienced significant growth.

"It really was supposed to be a way to bring people to the south part of Cedar City, and it really worked, which is why we're facing an eminent domain for having you to tear it down because there's so much growth," Scholzen said.

UDOT acknowledges the difficulty of the situation but emphasizes the safety concerns driving the expansion.

"No one can deny that it is a hot spot for growth in the state right now," said Devin Squire, UDOT's project manager for the Cedar City South Interchange. "A big driver here is keeping queues off of I-15, which becomes a huge safety issue."

The lighthouse, built brick-by-brick on site, features runway lights at the top that shine out at night. Scholzen offers weekend tours for a fee, with visitors climbing about 90 steps to reach the top of the structure.

While UDOT recognizes the lighthouse's iconic status, Squire noted it is not designated as a historical landmark due to its relatively recent construction in 2000.

"In our current design, right, there is no way that we can protect that lighthouse where it currently is," Squire said. "I do sympathize with people that like it. One of our engineers proposed to his wife at the lighthouse. So I understand the sentimental value there."

Cedar City officials indicated the matter falls under UDOT jurisdiction and involves private property, limiting the city's ability to intervene.

Public reaction to the potential demolition has been mixed, with some residents viewing the lighthouse as an unnecessary novelty while others consider it a beloved landmark.

"I've been coming up here for the past 15 years to Cedar City before we moved here. And every time we see the lighthouse, it's just really iconic," said Cedar City resident Mike Amerson. "It's a part of Cedar City now to me."

Scholzen expressed concerns about the compensation process, noting the difference between market value and replacement costs for such a unique property.

"There's a lot on paper that looks really great, that eminent domain will compensate you," she said. "Market value is very different than replacement value. It's just one of those landmarks that is irreplaceable."