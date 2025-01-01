How to keep your furry friends safe and happy during the New Years fireworks

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — As people ring in the new year, fireworks might be going off throughout the state. While it may be exciting for people it can be terrifying for dogs and pets owner Chrissi Ashton.

"It's like losing a family member it's really scary," said Ashton. "People do lose their pets and they try to escape and find somewhere safe I've had a pet run away to their former home where they have felt safe before," said Ashton.

As people celebrate with fireworks, Ashton shared that it's all about making sure your animals feel comfortable.

"They feel safe if they're not all lowed in the bed and they're really scared let them in the bed and just hold them and if their safe space is in the kennel; make sure they're in their kennel," said Ashton.

South Salt Lake Animal Services reminded pet owners that loud noises can scare away pets.

"Fireworks season is always the busiest season for all animal shelters," said Joseph Dane, Communications Manager, City of South Salt Lake.

One staff member at the service center remembers over the last holidays with fireworks going off, at their location it meant more animals were coming in.

"Last New Year, and around 4th and 24th of July, is when we tend to get the highest influxes of animals coming in," said Rory Jenkins, Kennel Technician, South Salt Lake Animal Services.

In 2024, South Salt Lake Animal Services took in 46 animals in July, and on New Year's Eve, 10 came in.

According to Jenkins, pet owners should prepare their homes if they plan on leaving their pets for the evening.

"If you're able to put them in room that's more on the interior or of the house or even better the basement. Kind of helps reduce the noises," said Jenkins.

Dane suggested that pet owners check with neighbors if a pet goes missing.

Ashton also has suggestions if you're going to be posting papers and encourages people to reach out to their local dog walking groups.

"If you lose your dog, and you put signs up make sure you have a neon poster behind it because it really pops if you're looking for your dog and "Utah lost pets" post on theirs if your dogs lost that's important," said Ashton.

Ensure that the animals feel secure, and leave no escape route should the fireworks spook them.

"We could see a lot of dogs, primarily dogs but you know cats also in the shelter so, that's why we like to get the word out about you know taking precautions, thinking a head of time," said Dane.