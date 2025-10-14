Human skull found off side of I-15 in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An investigation is underway after a human skull was found in the southern Utah desert off the side of Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol said a contracted crew was cleaning up litter and debris in the area of the freeway when one of them found the skull Monday afternoon.

It was found near milepost 14, just north of Washington City, about 50 feet from the edge of I-15.

The crew reported the finding to UHP, who responded along with the State Bureau of Investigation.

It's not yet known who the skull may belong to, how long it has been there, how it ended up there, or whether other remains were found in the vicinity.