'Insult to injury;' Bluff residents once again deal with flooding

BLUFF, Utah — For the second time in just over a week, Bluff residents are dealing with flooding after the San Juan River spilled over in recent days, although the risk of additional flooding is over.

The Town of Bluff shared an update Thursday morning that said the lower level of the Cadillac Ranch RV Resort had been flooded, along with the Davis farm.

"Our neighbors at the Atcity Community had their homes inundated once again, adding insult to injury," the town added.

Utah pilots fly critical supplies to flood isolated communities in southeast Utah:

Utah pilots fly critical supplies to flood isolated communities in southeast Utah

As of 7:30 a.m., water levels had dropped 9 inches since midnight, but were still flowing over Highway 162 west of the mission.

Bluff officials said the power line running to the Navajo Nation is still standing, although it is surrounded by floodwaters.

"We can just hope that it will remain standing until crews can go in to repair the pole," the town posted to social media.

Bluff residents figuring out what's next after devastating flooding:

Bluff residents figure out what's next after devastating flooding

With no rain in the forecast, the town is now focused on flood cleanup and a lengthy rebuilding process.

"If you get a chance, give a neighbor a hug today and tell them how much you appreciate them," officials said. "It’s going to take a long time to recover from all of this, and we’re going to need each other that much more in the weeks and months to come."