Ivins community reacts to PGA Tour's second day in southern Utah

IVINS, Utah — It was day two at the PGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship in Ivins and both those from here and those from out of town said the same thing.

For Utahns, it’s the first opportunity in 61 years to see the top pros in men’s golf in the Beehive State.

For those from other parts of the country and world, it was a chance to see a sport known for its beautiful locales in red rock county.

For Arizona’s Steve Schaffer, it was a place for his bachelor party, bringing along his father Jeff. But what about the partner he’s marrying next month?

“My fiance likes to play, but definitely not as much as I do,” Schaffer said. “We get to watch golf, play golf and spend some time with some great friends”

“It's hard to watch golf when you have all the scenery around you,” Jeff Schaffer said.

The scenery was fit for an artist, and St. George artist Tommy Stirland was taking in the picture-perfect scene with his son Harvey.

“It's pretty neat to have a PGA event here in my hometown,” Stirland said. “There's probably not anything that's gonna look like this anywhere else in the world with the combination of the black rock and the red rock and the desert.”

Stirland has been commissioned to create a painting marking St. George native Jay Don Blake, who was playing in his 500th PGA Tour event. Blake didn’t make the cut to continue playing in this weekend’s final rounds but he did finally get to play in his hometown for the first time in his long career.

“He’s a local legend,” Stirland said.

Coming from Elmo, population 418, in Emery County,,golf fan Teigen Jewkes never thought he would see a PGA event in person.

“It's just different, like the ball flights and the way they're able to control the ball. It's a different experience.”

As for bachelor Steve, he has a message for his fiance

“Can’t wait to marry you next month!” he yelled for the cameras as he marched off to take in the golf, scenery and his bachelor party.