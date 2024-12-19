'Love Fearlessly': Colorful bison statue for LGBTQ+ community in St. George funded 100% by donations

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A grassroots effort in St. George to raise funds to create an art installation honoring its LGBTQ+ community has succeeded and the bison-shaped fiberglass piece has been installed.

Retired nutritionist Carsten Smidt led the effort where 47 people donated a total of $16,000. He said messages like “spread kindness” and “you are enough” on the sculpture by artist Susan Plousek are meant to lift the spirits of people who have not felt disrespected or rejected.

“I think when they see that and see those words, that they have this feeling like, 'You know, there are others like us and we're not alone,'” Smidt said.

Called “Love Fearlessly,” the colorful bison is part of the Utah Tech Trailblazer Art in the City project and the first to be funded completely by donations.

It was installed outside Encircle, a safe house for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.