Man found dead after accidentally shooting himself in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead in Washington County over the weekend after he accidentally shot himself while he was out recreational shooting.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a call on Sunday, just before 11:30 a.m., of an adult man in the Warner Valley area who appeared to have shot himself in the torso.

When medical personnel from multiple agencies arrived just a few minutes later, they immediately transported the man to St. George Regional Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries. A preliminary investigation found that the man accidentally shot himself, and there was no danger to the public.

The sheriff's office said the shooting remains under investigation.