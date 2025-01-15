Man killed after trench collapse in backyard of St. George home

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 54-year-old man was killed after a trench collapsed in the backyard of his St. George home on Wednesday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Department was called to the home on Grand Heights Drive after a woman said she discovered that the trench had collapsed after not seeing her husband for nearly an hour.

Multiple crews arrived at the scene and after working around natural gas lines nearby, soon found the man's body inside the trench.

FOX 13 News Crews on scene at St. George home

Fire officials said it would take nearly an hour to remove the man's body from the trench.

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said it appeared the man was trying to dig a sewer or other underground line at the time of the collapse. He added the trench continued to collapse as rescue crews were inside trying to stabilize it.

