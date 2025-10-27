Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in Zion National Park canyoneering incident

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A 58-year-old man was killed inside Zion National Park after a canyoneering accident Sunday.

The unidentified man was in Pine Creek Canyon just after noon when the incident occurred.

No details of the incident were released, although officials shared that nearby bystanders performed CPR before first responders with the National Park Service arrived at the scene.

When first responders arrived at the remote area nearly 90 minutes after the incident, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Zion National Park officials are investigating the incident along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

