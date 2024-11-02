Missing Cedar City man found dead after motorcycle crash

IRON COUNTY, Utah — After a few days of searching, a missing man from Cedar City was found dead Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, the Cedar City Police Department announced that they were looking for 35-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez-Nava, who went missing the day before.

The department gave an update Saturday, saying Gutierrez-Nava's body had been found on State Route 14 near milepost 7 — just east of Cedar City. They said a volunteer searcher found the body, along with Gutierrez-Nava's motorcycle.

An investigation is underway, but officials say they believe he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, causing his death. What day it happened was not immediately known.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time, and we extend our deepest condolences for their tragic loss," the department said in Saturday's announcement.