Missing hiker from Utah County found dead in remote area of southeastern Utah

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A hiker who went missing almost two weeks ago in southeastern Utah has been found dead.

David Andrew Engler, 54, left on a solo hiking trip in the Moab area on April. His family called the police after he did not return home to Mapleton when expected on April 12. A search commenced, involving multiple law enforcement agencies and search and rescue volunteers.

His last known sighting was on April 5, when his truck was seen on State Route 191 toward the southern end of Grand County.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that Engler's body was found in a remote part of the Peavine Canyon area.

The cause of his death is not yet known; his body has been taken to the Utah Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

"We extend our deepest condolences to David Engler’s family and friends during this difficult time," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "We would like to thank the DPS Aero Bureau, San Juan County Search and Rescue, and all the volunteers who have helped us search for Mr. Engler over the last week and a half. We could not do this job without all those who have assisted us, and we are very appreciative of their help."