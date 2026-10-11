Moab 240 Trail runners stuck near Bridger Jack Mesa due to flooding

MOAB, Utah — About 70 runners and additional volunteers were isolated near Bridger Jack Mesa Saturday night due to heavy weather activity.

In a statement posted to Facebook Sunday morning, Destination Trail, which runs the Moab 240 Trail Race, confirmed that the runners and volunteers were isolated, but adds that additional aid supplies were delivered to the aid station near Bridger Jack Mesa ahead of the storm.

"All runners and volunteers have access to heated tents, hot food, and plenty of drinking water," the statement reads. "While everyone at the aid station has shelter and essential supplies, road conditions have made access to the location unreliable at this time."

Destination Trail says they've reported the situation to Grand County Emergency Services and are working to coordinate plans to safely transport runners and volunteers out of the area. Crew members have been advised not to drive to the area to pick up the runners due to unsafe road conditions.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.