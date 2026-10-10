ST GEORGE, Utah — Rosa Lee White of St. George is a hardworking mother, wife and passionate performer. You may have spotted her in one of her favorite places.

"There's a lot of joy in these red rocks," she says, walking amongst the sun-soaked red canyons above St. George.

You may have also seen her up on stage in a production.

"Be able to see the people in the audience enjoy it as well," she recalls. "That's as a performer — that's why you're there."

Standing atop the fulfilling life she's built, she said it was time for some self care.

"It's time for not only to take care of my abs but to do a little other restoration," she explained.

But while under the knife, her doctor made an unexpected discovery.

WATCH | 'Mommy makeover' leads to cancer discovery for one St. George Mom

'Mommy Makeover' leads to cancer discovery for one St. George Mom

"it's an emotional thing to be expecting good news — and then to get a cancer diagnosis," said her surgeon Dr. Aaron Klomp at St. George Hospital.

"When I was under actually for my breast lift is when Dr. Klomp found the cancer while I was in surgery," she recalled. "So it was a totally different way of finding it"

Now cast in a role she never expected to play: cancer patient.

"People would always say, 'you're so brave'... To me and I'm thinking the ones that are so brave are my kids," she says. " 'Cuz you hear the word 'cancer' and you think automatically, 'my mom's not gonna make it.'"

She credits her loved ones and medical team for getting her through to the other side.

"We know that breast cancer as with most cancers the earlier you catch it the better off we are," said Dr. Derrick Haslem.

KSTU

Rosa knows first hand her survivor story is not shared by all.

"I have a friend who's going through treatments right now," she said. " This past year, I went to a funeral of a friend with the same diagnosis, so I realize I'm really fortunate to be able to raise my babies because not every woman ends up with the opportunity to keep moving forward."

Now, with her unique experience, she's making it her mission to spread an important message.

KSTU

"Even though I found it in a very non-traditional way, going in for a self-check and what you'd consider a 'mommy makeover,' I am open about it because it is vital to do the self-check," she said. "Sometimes, you need to stop, take a breath, look inward, and see what's going on."