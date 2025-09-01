3 people dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on I-15 in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Three people died Sunday after a car went the wrong way on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when a Cadillac sedan entered the northbound lanes via Exit 5, but traveling south.

The driver, a woman in her 90s, hit a Toyota Highlander head-on about a mile from where she entered the freeway.

The driver of the Cadillac died from her injuries. She was the only person in the car.

The driver and front passenger of the Highlander were also killed. UHP said they were a woman and man in their 70s.

Two female passengers in the back seat were airlifted to the hospital, but officials say their injuries are not life-threatening. They are in their late teens to early 20s, UHP said.

Northbound I-15 was still closed as of about 8:20 p.m.

Watch a LIVE view of the traffic backup below: