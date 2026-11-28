ST. GEORGE, Utah — It marked an eerie, ominous end to one St. George man's holiday as smoke rose from under his street.

"Never seen anything like it before," said Layton Everson. "I was on my way home from Thanksgiving dinner, and I came up Bluff Street here, and I saw smoke billowing out of the storm drains."

The smoke appeared Thursday night out of the storm drains along North Bluff Street. Everson said it stopped him in his tracks.

"The smoke was so thick, it was leaving footprints," Everson said.

He took out his phone and started documenting.

"At first, I thought it was fog as I was coming up on it, but it was so thick when I got to it that I had to stop," Everson said. "It was insane. This disgusting, plastic-smelling or rubber smoke."

Video shared with FOX 13 News shows the clouds of smoke emanating from storm drains in St. George:

Mystery smoke billows from storm drains in St. George

According to the St. George Fire Department, some businesses were evacuated and others sheltered in place while crews tried to find the source of the smoke.

"We had the movie theater that was open and had a restaurant that was open, and we evacuated both of those as we arrived on scene, 'cause the wind was pushing everything in that direction," said Battalion Chief Justin Ray.

Firefighters say access proved tricky, as well.

"Very limited for us," Ray said. "We can't get down into the storm drains to fight any fire, if there was any."

With no obvious cause in sight, fire investigators looked for other clues in the clouds of smoke.

"We're working with other departments within our city, and we could not find the source of any ignition within our storm drains," Ray said. "Nothing more than ordinary combustible, as far as the smoke goes. We weren't finding anything out of the ordinary."

The St. George Fire Department says their investigation continues, and no injuries have been reported.