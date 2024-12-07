New St. George City Hall one step closer to completion

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George put up the last piece of the bones of its new $45 million City Hall on Friday.

With autographs from city staff and the construction workers on site, the traditional last beam was raised on the building that will be more than twice the size of the city’s current headquarters.

“When they first laid the foundation, you're like, 'Is this really that big or not?' St. George Mayor Michele Randall said. “And then now that you see it going up, you're like, 'This is a really big building.'”

The new City Hall across from Town Square and the St. George Tabernacle will replace the one built three blocks to the north that was built in 1980 when the city had 10 percent of the population it does now. It’s scheduled to open next October.