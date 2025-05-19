New Utah Tech president focuses on future plans, not cuts

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Shane Smeed, the new president of Utah Tech University, has only been in office for about two or three weeks, but the Provo native is well aware that he is taking the wheel at a growing school in St. George.

Smeed arrives just as the school confirmed there had been an outside investigation into the previous president, Richard "Biff" Williams, allegedly leaving a phallic gift for another administrator. The investigation found that Williams's action did not amount to discrimination or harassment. There is still an ongoing federal lawsuit by the three employees who say they were falsely blamed as the gift-givers.

"I really can't speak about those from the past," Smeed said in his first interview since taking office. "I don't know them, but what I can tell them is about me. And I think we go further when we work together."

Utah Tech University to cut Spanish, other programs under state mandate:

Utah Tech University to cut Spanish, American Sign Language programs under House Bill 265

To that end of building bridges, Utah Tech shared that it is no longer removing American Sign Language as a major. The move was initially proposed as part of the state legislatures’ Higher Education Strategic Reinvestment Act, which cut university budgets across the board.

"I think that's a great example of really getting more information and getting feedback from our students who have been really engaged in this process," Smeed said. "And that's the kind of collegiality, the collaboration that we want at the university. It allows us to go back and reframe our proposal."

Smeed will be on Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City this week to meet with legislators whom he views as partners. But one of his first meetings when he arrived on campus was with faculty who gave the previous administration a no-confidence vote.

"It's less about budget cuts and more about a reinvestment plan," he said. "And so we think our plan is sound. And as part of that plan, approximately a dozen faculty positions will be created. I think that they know I'm going to be faculty supportive and understanding what their needs and wants are.

"The question of higher education has been under fire, but the reality of it is that college graduates still make $1.2 million more than those with a high school diploma."

For those thinking the Utah Tech job may just be a stepping stone in Smeed’s career, think again.

"I have fallen in love with this Washington County, with the residents, with the community," the new president shared. "This is the forever home. It's the first time I've ever been able to say that in my career."