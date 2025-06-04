New warning issued over potential measles exposure in southwestern Utah

Utah health officials are warning residents who live in the southwestern part of the state or have recently visited about a potential measles exposure after an individual with the contagious disease was in the area last week.

On Monday, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services was alerted to the unvaccinated, out-of-state individual who was visiting family on May 26-27. According to the department, the person was "out in the community and may have exposed others."

The department added that the unidentified person visited with unvaccinated individuals during their stay.

"While the risk to the general population continues to be low, we want to make the public aware of the increased risk of measles in this region and the increasing number of cases in surrounding states," the department wrote in a release Wednesday.

The alert comes one day after the Utah Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged that a passenger infected with measles had traveled through Salt Lake City International Airport multiple times before the Memorial Day Weekend.

State health officials chose not to alert the public about the passenger as it was determined to be a "low-risk" case.

CDC reports over 1,000 measles cases in 2025:

CDC reports over 1,000 measles cases in 2023, Texas hardest hit

While there are currently over 1,000 people with measles in the U.S., no cases have been reported in Utah.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, red or watery eyes and tiny white spots that appear inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek. A rash with small red spots will also develop 3-5 days after other symptoms.

Anyone who has measles symptoms is told to stay away from others for at least four days after the rash appears.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story