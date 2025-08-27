No panic needed after Washington Co. students test positive for measles, officials warn

HILDALE, Utah — Parents of students at both Water Canyon Elementary and Water Canyon High School in Hildale received an email on Monday notifying them that two children had contracted measles. But what parents do with that information, local officials warned, shouldn’t be done out of fear.

"Our number one concern is for the safety of our children and the community," said Hildale Mayor Donia Jessop. "We don't want to cause panic or unnecessary fear, for sure. So we're just recommending that families follow the health department recommendations and keep their family safe."

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department confirmed that the two Washington County students had measles, while the state's dashboard showed that the children were not vaccinated against the disease. Health officials are now recommending that other students not inoculated or vaccinated should stay home through Sept. 11 because of likely exposure to the disease.

"It's truly airborne, meaning that once an infected person leaves a room, the virus continued to be in the air for a couple hours after that. So someone passing through that was unimmunized could easily catch it," explained David Heaton with the health department.

A spokesperson for the school district, as well as those at the school itself, said they wouldn’t comment, calling it a health matter. The health department and the email mentioned that the 21-day recommendation was a recommendation and not a requirement.

"I know COVID is still on people's minds. Measles is a very dangerous disease, and it really affects children," said Jessop. "And so I hope that just getting good, correct information out … and then everyone has to make their choice, whatever it is they feel is right for their families, and just go ahead and make that choice."

Heaton warned that while someone exposed to measles might not show symptoms for a week or two after exposure, they could still be contagious.

The health department said in southwest Utah, if there are any further cases in the district that involve school-age children, schools will be notified, and it will be the schools that alert parents.

"We are a strong group of people that care about one another," added Mayor Jessop, "that our community and our families are priority."