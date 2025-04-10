Operations at Iron County mine suspended due to global market fluctuations

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The current uncertainty in global markets has forced an Iron County mining operation to suspend operations for an indefinite period of time.

Utah Iron announced Wednesday that it was suspending operations at the facility where over 100 people are employed. The company shared that fluctuations related to tariffs imposed and then paused by the Trump administration had caused uncertainty for buyers and sellers.

"We are navigating uncharged waters with unfamiliar and seemingly insurmountable risks," the company said in a press release. "While it pains us to suspend our mining operations, it is a necessary step while we regroup and adjust to current market pressures."

The company acknowledged that the suspension of operations would impact Utah businesses, as well as those in the region that involve transportation, railway and shipping.

Utah Iron added that it was "working diligently" with partners to "find the right solutions."