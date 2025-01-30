Person dies on southern Utah trail after being found by bicyclist

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A person found by a passing bicyclist on a remote southern Utah trail later died after emergency crews performed life-saving measures.

Both Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Washington County Search and Rescue teams responded Wednesday to the Stucki Springs Trail just west of St. George after receiving reports of the person being down.

Because of the trail's remote location, ground crews did not arrive until 40 minutes after they had been dispatched. Despite efforts to save the person, they later died on the scene.

Officials did not release whether the person was a male or female.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the person's death.