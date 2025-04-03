Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Pickup truck driver killed after slamming into Washington County overpass support

SR-7 Fatal Accident.png
Utah Highway Patrol
Crews respond to accident that killed pickup truck driver who struck overpass support in Washington County on April 3.
SR-7 Fatal Accident.png
Posted

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A pickup truck driver was killed Thursday after he veered off a Washington County roadway and struck an overpass support.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the 53-year-old driver was heading southbound on State Route 7 when his GMC pickup truck went off the shoulder of the road. The man continued driving in the dirt for approximately 300 feet before hitting the concrete support.

Following the crash, the truck caught fire and the driver was unable to get out.

St. George Fire Department crews responded to the accident just south of the airport and extinguished the flames.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere