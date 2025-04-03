Pickup truck driver killed after slamming into Washington County overpass support

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A pickup truck driver was killed Thursday after he veered off a Washington County roadway and struck an overpass support.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the 53-year-old driver was heading southbound on State Route 7 when his GMC pickup truck went off the shoulder of the road. The man continued driving in the dirt for approximately 300 feet before hitting the concrete support.

Following the crash, the truck caught fire and the driver was unable to get out.

St. George Fire Department crews responded to the accident just south of the airport and extinguished the flames.