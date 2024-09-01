Pickup truck fire causes partial closure on I-15 in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A pickup truck caught fire Sunday afternoon on I-15 in southern Utah, causing a partial closure of the freeway.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said around 2 p.m. that the truck caught fire near milepost 40, just south of the Washington/Iron county line and midway between St. George and Cedar City.

Initially, two of the three northbound lanes were closed. It was fully reopened in under an hour.

Photos from the scene showed the aftermath of the fire, with the vehicle completely burned and hardly recognizable.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

