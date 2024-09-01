Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Pickup truck fire causes partial closure on I-15 in southern Utah

Image (2).jpg
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Image (2).jpg
Posted

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A pickup truck caught fire Sunday afternoon on I-15 in southern Utah, causing a partial closure of the freeway.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said around 2 p.m. that the truck caught fire near milepost 40, just south of the Washington/Iron county line and midway between St. George and Cedar City.

Initially, two of the three northbound lanes were closed. It was fully reopened in under an hour.

Photos from the scene showed the aftermath of the fire, with the vehicle completely burned and hardly recognizable.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

46428664-VEHICLE FIRE COURTESY WASHINTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 1.jpg
46428664-VEHICLE FIRE COURTESY WASHINTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 2.jpg
46428664-VEHICLE FIRE COURTESY WASHINTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 3.jpg

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere