With wildfires still burning, is now the best time to be lighting fireworks in southern Utah?

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — For the last two weeks, people in Washington City have been watching plumes of smoke rising from Pine Mountain as the destructive Forsyth Fire roared through the area. Now that the fire is nearly 50 percent contained, those same people are wondering if it's really the best time to be setting off fireworks, even if it's the Fourth of July.

The message has been loud and clear from state leaders: Be careful. In fact, Governor Spencer Cox suggested people refrain from their own fireworks altogether.

"This year, we're asking Utahns everywhere to leave the fireworks to the pros and take extra precautions to keep everyone safe," Cox said.

On the other hand, there are lot of people who depend on them.

"You have to delineate between a wildfire and setting fire to a firework on a street where you've got water and other things to cover it," said Jimmy Leggett, who runs a fireworks stand. "People love the shock and awe that comes from seeing that thing go up in the air and just go poof, right? That's amazing."

Even so, local social media is full of posts with people questioning why fireworks are not only sold but also allowed in southern Utah cities when a fire that destroyed 13 homes is still burning.

Across the state, fire officials are bracing for what could happen if fireworks go wrong this weekend.

"It is concerning, and I don't think people realize how dry the vegetation is. Even though it looks green, it burns really well," explained Payson Fire Chief Scott Spencer.

The chief is particularly concerned about fireworks that are brought into Utah from out of state.

"They bring fireworks into the state of Utah, which is illegal," he said. "The fireworks we allow in the state of Utah are a safe ... firework that are supposed to come down cool and not have any hot embers."

If people do choose to light their own fireworks, officials just want to be sure people are thinking twice.

"With the droughts we're in in most of the state of Utah and the fuel moistures as low as they are with the potential of extreme fires, we just want to get everyone thinking safe, let's not start fires," said Utah County Fire Warden Garrett Nielsen.

Those who want things to go boom with fireworks in southern Utah need to know that if it’s federal or national park land, or cities nearby, like Springdale and Virgin, no fireworks are allowed.

In cities like Ivins, Santa Clara, Cedar City and Hurricane, fireworks are only allowed in certain parks. In St. George, fireworks are not allowed within 200 feet of hills, rivers or washes.

But in rural Enterprise, there are no restrictions at all.

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said many of the problems crews deal with are caused by fireworks brought in from Nevada tribal fireworks shops that are illegal in Utah. He also said any violation of city fireworks ordinance is a guaranteed $1000 fine.

As far as what people are spending on pyrotechnics, the stands we saw throughout St. George and Washington looked empty. However, stand owners told us their sales are on par with last year, if not better. And those who are buying are buying a lot.

"Our average ticket is in the $600 range this year," Leggett claimed. "And we've had some very large packs. There was one for $1,000. There was a whole pack they had for $1,500."

Besides the fire, Leggett shared how there was something else that almost put a damper on fireworks sales this year.

"We're lucky this year, because the tariffs haven't affected most of our inventory," he said. "We're not sure what's going to happen next year, but we'll see how that affects the market because 98% of the fireworks in the United States come from China."