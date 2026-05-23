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Pilot, flight student taken to hospital after helicopter accident in Cedar City

SUU investigating possible health concern involving students and health screenings
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Southern Utah University
SUU investigating possible health concern involving students and health screenings
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A pilot and a flight student were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a Southern Utah University helicopter Saturday morning.

According to a post from their official Facebook account, Cedar City Police say the accident happened at the Cedar City Airport, with the two being transported to Cedar City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The helicopter sustained significant damage, but there was no damage to any other property. The accident is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

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