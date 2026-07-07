St. George man given suspended prison sentence for shooting death of minor

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 19-year-old has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of his 17-year-old friend in St. George.

Malachi Robles pleaded guilty to manslaughter, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, and possession of a controlled substance. The victim was identified by family members as 17-year-old Jason Quiroz.

According to court documents, Robles was sentenced to no more than 5 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and up to 5 years in prison for the dangerous weapon conduct, but both sentences were suspended.

For the possession of a controlled substance, Robles was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was also suspended. He was ordered to serve one year of house arrest and 3 years of probation, during which he will have to complete 200 hours of community service.

On December 5, 2025, Robles called the St. George police dispatch to report that someone had been shot. When first responders arrived, Robles told them he had shot his friend and asked them to help the victim.

Robleslater admitted to police he had shot the victim with a handgun. In the probable cause statement, an officer noted that Robles gave detailed information indicating that he possessed "ample knowledge about the gun," including how to disassemble one.

Officers also found a THC vape, with Robles admitting he had been using it prior to the shooting.