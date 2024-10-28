Small airplane crashes near Utah-Arizona border

MOJAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A plane went down just south of the Utah-Arizona state line — fortunately, without causing any serious injuries.

Officials with the St. George Fire Department confirmed to FOX 13 News that the crash happened about 3-4 miles over the border in Mojave County, Arizona, around 6:15 p.m. The crash was witnessed by people in the Desert Canyon neighborhood.

The fire department said all of those on board were able to get out of the small private airplane after the crash. It's believed that there were three people. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate, and officials said the group was walking toward the nearest road where ambulances were waiting.

The plane caught fire at some point after the crash. However, St. George Fire said it's not spreading and is too remote for resources to access, so they're monitoring it while letting it burn out on its own.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.