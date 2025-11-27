Foreign visitors to Utah's 'Mighty 5' will have to dig deeper into their pockets

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Crowds are always a thing at Zion National Park and some of Utah's "Mighty 5," but come the first of the year, those from overseas will to need to pay at least $100 more to get inside.

The White House recently announced U.S. citizens will pay the same daily fee and $85 for an annual pass. Those visiting from foreign countries will need to fork over $250 for the same annual pass, or an extra $100 without one to enter popular national parks like Zion and Bryce Canyon.

"I would say it's kind of worth it," said Niall Nicholls, visiting from Northern England. "If you're doing a full week's worth, that feels quite good. If you're just there for the day ... that's quite a bit maybe.

Nicholls is in the U.S. visiting his sister in California for Thanksgiving. The siblings each paid $35 to get in on Wednesday. While Niall's sister will still pay $35 on January 1, he'll be charged $135.

Zion National Park considers reservation system to deal with growing crowds:

Zion considers reservation system to deal with growing crowds

Washington wants to have an Americans First policy for the parks and to help with their upkeep.

"$100 seems a little excessive. We enjoy our parks and they're for the world to see." said Arizona resident Larry Sheffield.

A National Park Service spokesperson in Washington clarified what people can expect at park gates in the new year. People 16 years of age and older will need a valid U.S. ID or they'll be forced to pay the extra $100 fee.

Park officials will check IDs at entry points. If you're walking in, you'll be checked, but only the ID of a driver entering with a vehicle will be required. Every person on a tour bus not able to prove U.S. nationality will need to pay an extra $100.

Springdale Mayor Barbara Bruno doesn’t think the move will hurt tourism in her town, which sits just outside Zion. She says it will make up for a backlog of maintenance built up during this year's government shutdown and before.

"Obviously, [foreign visitors] spent a lot of money to take a trip to come to Zion anyway, and another $100 shouldn't really be a problem," the mayor said. "I do think this is a plus for Zion to get more money from international travelers because they're running in such a deficit."

Patesh Patel from New Zealand said there’s one reason he would fork over an extra Ben Franklin.

"Because my whole family is here!" he said. "So I will. I will do it!"