Possible vehicle used in UVU shooting seen outside Robinson home in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Utah — A police presence is currently being seen at the Washington home of suspected Utah Valley University shooter Tyler Robinson.

In front of the home is a Dodge Challenger, which may be the vehicle officials said Robinson used to drive to the Orem school on the day of the shooting. It has yet to be confirmed whether the vehicle is, in fact, the car that was used.

Several unmarked police vehicles are outside the home, but authorities have not been seen going in or out of the house.

The Washington County Attorney's Office sent out a message that Robinson is not related to a local law enforcement official, as had been shared on multiple social media channels.

Washington County officials also released a statement about the shooter being from their community. The statement read, "To hear that the perpetrator of such terrible political violence was raised in our beautiful community is profoundly shocking."

The statement continued, "We are immensely grateful to our local law enforcement for their swift, coordinated action alongside federal authorities to investigate and arrest the suspected shooter, who has now been transported out of the area."

Dixie Technical College in St. George said Robinson is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program, but added no other information.

The Utah Board of Higher Education confirmed that Robinson had attended Utah State University for one semester in 2021 and received concurrent enrollment credit through Utah Tech University while in high school.

"Utah’s colleges and universities work to ensure that more than 225,000 students are gaining the skills, knowledge and experiences they need to succeed in the workforce and build stronger communities," the board expressed in a statement. "Our campuses foster exploration, learning and the respectful exchange of diverse viewpoints. Attempts to silence or intimidate those voices have no place here. We will continue working to ensure our students, faculty and guests can safely express their perspectives."

