President Trump orders higher fees for foreign visitors to national parks like Utah's 'Mighty Five'

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Foreign visitors to U.S. national parks will soon pay more than American citizens to enter parks like Zion National Park in Utah, following a recent executive order from President Trump.

The order, issued just before the Fourth of July, directs the Interior Department to implement a fee increase for international visitors, though the exact amount has not yet been determined.

"We just found out today that we had to pay for it as well, which is 35 bucks, is not too much, but I think it might impact kind of international tourism a bit, but it depends on like how much the amount is," said Michael Diam, who was visiting Zion from Athens, Greece.

The National Park Service reports that about 40% of Zion's visitors are international, with the park welcoming more than 4.5 million visitors annually.

In 2023, the Montana-based Property and Environment Research Center proposed a surcharge for foreign visitors as a way to generate revenue for national parks. They suggested that a $20 extra charge for international visitors could raise $12 million for parks like Zion.

According to the White House, the additional fees collected from foreign visitors would help fund infrastructure improvements that have been postponed. A 2024 National Park Service report indicated that Zion alone has $79 million in deferred infrastructure projects, particularly for roads and trails.

Kenny Pantuso, visiting Zion from Boston with his family as part of a spontaneous cross-country trip, shared his thoughts on the fee increase.

"This is a tough one because you feel like it should be open to everybody. It's in line with what they're doing over in, let's say, Europe. A lot of the touristy places, they kind of are upping charges," Pantuso said.

Diam seemed understanding of the potential increase.

"I think it's like if it's like below 50 bucks, I think if you spend so much to come here, then it's might as well spend a couple more," Diam said.