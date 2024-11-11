Provo firefighter killed in accident in southern Utah

ESCALANTE, Utah — Provo's fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own who died in an off-duty accident this weekend.

Aaron White was killed Saturday in an accident in the Escalante area of southern Utah, according to a Facebook post by Provo Fire & Rescue. He was a firefighter and paramedic.

"Aaron ... was a valuable member of our team. His positive attitude and infectious smile were a daily inspiration," the department's announcement of the sad news read. "His absence will be keenly felt. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Details about the accident that claimed White's are not yet available. FOX 13 News is working to confirm more information.