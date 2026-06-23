Remains found in Garfield County cold case identified 28 years later

TICABOO, Utah — Remains discovered in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area nearly three decades ago have finally been identified, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the remains are those of 31-year-old Pedro Calderon Marioni, and marks a significant milestone in a decades-long investigation and provides answers to the family.

The partially skeletonized remains were found on June 2, 1998, near a drainage path and partially covered with sand, rocks, and dirt in the Hogsprings area near Ticaboo.

When the remains were found, detectives had already been in the area searching for three fugitives suspected of the murder of a Colorado police officer and the attempted murder of a San Juan County Sheriff's deputy. While following a tip from a psychic regarding the location of the fugitives, investigators found the remains.

Police originally found numerous personal items with Marioni's body, including a belt buckle, cowboy boots, and a metal bracelet chain with an eagle charm. At the time, they believed the body had been there for around 2 years before it was discovered.

In July 2024, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office submitted forensic evidence to Othram, a business that helps identify victims, which was able to develop a DNA extract from the skeletal remains. That DNA profile was then run through genealogical analysis, providing investigators with new family leads.

Last month, Marioni's sister was contacted and agreed to undergo a DNA test to confirm the findings.

"This identification demonstrates the value of persistence, collaboration, and advancements in forensic science," said Garfield County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Tom

Talbot. "Most importantly, it provides long-awaited answers to a family that has lived for

decades without knowing the fate of their loved one."

The investigation into Marioni's death remains ongoing.