Remote location leads to more agony for man in Garfield County construction accident

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A terrible accident on the job was made even worse last week due to the remote area in rural Antimony in Garfield County where it happened.

"Yeah, this is where it went down," said Treven Health from the scene Monday. "It was kind of tough to come back and see where it happened."

Both Treven and his brother, Keegon, work together with a concrete business. Last Wednesday, they were working on a cold storage room under construction when the heavy equipment Keegon was operating tipped and flipped him over, pinning him against a concrete wall and the skid steer loader.

Keegon's legs were crushed as he was left suspended, dangling upside down while waiting over an hour until medical personnel could arrive on the scene.

"Just to get a hold of EMS and everybody to come and help, it was hard," explained Treven.

The area has limited service and Wi-Fi access.

Those looking to help Keegon were instructed initially not to move him because of how he was pinned, hoping not to cause further injuries without medical personnel on the scene.

"Your baby brother’s looking at you, wanting help to get out of it and it was hard to sit and watch that and not be able to do anything," Treven explained. "It was the right thing not to do anything, but it was really hard."

Keegon was airlifted to a hospital in St. George where he was moved from the ICU Monday. His family said Keegon's survival was thanks to a series of miracles and his tough spirit to survive.

"Everyone did the right thing, and because of that, Keegon’s going to have a chance for recovery and he’s going to be alright," said Treven. "Gosh, it just shows you what kind of spirit that kid has. He’s one tough kid.

"You know, I’ve got an older brother as well and it's, no kidding that he’s the toughest of the brothers now."

Married in January, Keegon and his wife are grateful for all the help they've already received, especially from their small community in Sevier County and from the people in Antimony. Even the homeowner where they were working set up a GoFundMe page to help.

"We’ve just barely met these people a couple of times on the job site, and to think that they’re starting a GoFundMe for Keegon, after not knowing him for very long, just shows what kind of people they are and how much it means to us," Treven said. "It’s a lot to us."