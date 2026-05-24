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Rollover crash sparks brush fire near Pintura

Follows similar brush fire along I-15
A photo from the scene released by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. It's nighttime, and the overturned car burns, filling the scene with light from the flames.
Hurricane Valley Fire &amp; Rescue
A photo from the scene released by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. It's nighttime, and the overturned car burns, filling the scene with light from the flames.
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PINTURA, Utah — A rollover crash sparked a brush fire early Sunday morning just north of Pintura. This comes after crews faced a similar incident Saturday evening in the same area.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue says the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-15 approximately three miles north of Pintura. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled over, and caught fire.

A photo from the scene released by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue. It's is dark, and the overturned vehicle has been hollowed out by the flames. A firefighter assesses the damage.

Fortunately, all four people who in the vehicle were able to get out on their own. They were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

With assistance from New Harmony Fire, fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to a quarter-acre.

This incident comes seven hours after crews with the two fire agencies battled a similar vehicle fire just two miles south of Pintura, also near I-15, around 6:30 p.m.

An image from the earlier brush fire released by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. It's daytime, and a firefighter at the flames burning on the side of the road.

That fire grew to nearly 10 acres before crews were able to stop the forward progression. One person suffered minor burns while attempting to put out the fire before emergency crews arrived, later denying medical treatment.

Firefighters remained at the scene to monitor for hot spots. This fire also caused a temporary shut down of I-15 near the Exit 30 off-ramp.

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