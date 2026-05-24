Rollover crash sparks brush fire near Pintura

PINTURA, Utah — A rollover crash sparked a brush fire early Sunday morning just north of Pintura. This comes after crews faced a similar incident Saturday evening in the same area.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue says the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-15 approximately three miles north of Pintura. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled over, and caught fire.

Fortunately, all four people who in the vehicle were able to get out on their own. They were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

With assistance from New Harmony Fire, fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to a quarter-acre.

This incident comes seven hours after crews with the two fire agencies battled a similar vehicle fire just two miles south of Pintura, also near I-15, around 6:30 p.m.

That fire grew to nearly 10 acres before crews were able to stop the forward progression. One person suffered minor burns while attempting to put out the fire before emergency crews arrived, later denying medical treatment.

Firefighters remained at the scene to monitor for hot spots. This fire also caused a temporary shut down of I-15 near the Exit 30 off-ramp.