This Utah hike ranked as the most beautiful in the US

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The beauty of Utah can be found everywhere, and some of the best views are seen by those who hike throughout the state. So it's no surprise that one Utah hike is considered to be the most beautiful in the U.S.

In a ranking of the world's most beautiful hikes by sportsshoes.com, The Narrows at Zion National Park placed 6th overall on the planet, and tops in the entire country.

One of the park's most popular features, The Narrows is, appropriately, the narrowest part of Zion Canyon, with the hike shadowed by walls standing on both sides at over 1,000 feet tall.

Thousands upon thousands of visitors make the trek through the canyon every year, with some venturing just a mile or two, while others travel 16 miles through The Narrows.

The rankings were made using data from an "eye-tracking" study of 64 popular hiking trails around the world, and then "analysing which hiking scenery caught participants’ attention the quickest, as well as how long it held their attention."

WORLD'S MOST BEAUTIFUL HIKE S:

