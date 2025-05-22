Sale of Utah public lands yanked from Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

A controversial proposal by Utah congresswoman Celeste Maloy to sell thousands of acres of public land in the state was yanked from President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” that was approved in the overnight hours.

FOX 13 News learned the proposal was stripped during budget reconciliation. The amendment would have sold 11,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management land in Utah and 500,000 acres of land in Nevada.

Most of the areas that were to have been sold were being billed to help create water infrastructure, or for space to create affordable housing. But opponents argued the sale was being done without the public getting a chance to weigh in or to learn how it could impact the local environment.

Maloy had acknowledged that people were upset, but said, "if people will slow down, look at the maps and read the descriptions, they'll realize that there's a lot more public input than they're giving me credit for."

As of Thursday, Maloy or her office had yet to comment on the move to remove the amendment from the bill.

The amendment faced opposition from environmental groups and even some fellow Republicans in Congress. Former Trump Interior Secretary and Montana congressman Ryan Zinke were among those who joined a bipartisan caucus supporting public lands and spoke against Maloy's proposal.

The Great Basin Water Network praised Zinke’s stance, saying they hope it “sends a strong message not to break public trust and the Colorado River for billionaire tax breaks.”