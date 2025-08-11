School year begins in southern Utah with security, kindness front and center

HURRICANE, Utah — With Washington County students becoming the first in Utah to return to school, Hurricane Elementary School principal Kristen Brown brought a unique perspective to her role.

"I actually went to Hurricane Elementary School myself," Brown said.

The connection runs even deeper, with Brown noting personal ties to many families.

"I have parents of kids who I babysat, they're parents, and just so, it's really fun to see that," she said.

As children arrived for their first day on Monday, they took pictures and received emotional goodbyes from parents, while teachers and administrators emphasized that student safety remains their top priority.

Brown highlighted significant security improvements at her school since her time as a student there. The facility is now housed in a new building equipped with modern security technology, including cameras and controlled entry systems. Similar security upgrades can be found at Hurricane High School, which celebrated its 100th first day of school this year.

Hurricane High School principal Daniel McKeehan, now in his 22nd year leading the school, shared his perspective on student safety.

"I think in terms of safety, I think there's a heightened awareness," McKeehan said. "We don't ever want people to be afraid to come to school."

Parents are also taking an active role in safety education at home. Samantha Herda, a Hurricane Elementary parent, believes in starting these conversations early.

"I think having kids, especially that young, it's something that when you start talking to them at an early age," Herda said. "So just talking to them of why the rules keep them safe, things like that that are important during school. So, yeah, it's on the mind, but I think it's also our job to prep our kids."

This school year marks the first under a new state law banning students from using cell phones or smart watches during class time, and beyond physical security measures, Brown emphasized another crucial element of school safety: kindness.

"I do feel like kindness is important to me," she said, "and even if kids are struggling, there's usually a reason why, and we try and figure out what's going on in their lives that we can help here at the school and without shaming."

That philosophy extends to law enforcement personnel who maintain a daily security presence in Washington County schools. Hurricane School Resource Officer Kraig Stowe approaches his role with compassion.

"I don't see any kids as bad kids. They're kids that have made mistakes," Stowe said.

Hurricane High senior Olivia Reimers echoed the sentiment when asked what makes her feel safer at school.

"I say just be kind to everyone," she said. "Kindness is the most important thing you can do, the most effective thing."

Reimers also offered advice for younger students just beginning their educational journey.

"I'd say to everybody who's just starting out school, especially in like kindergarten and first grade and second grade, just make sure that you have fun because honestly, those are going to be some of the best years of your life."