Southern Utah officials adopt new large water use policy to safeguard resources

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Washington County Water Conservancy District has approved a new policy establishing rules and regulations for large commercial, industrial, and institutional water users. According to officials, the new policy will safeguard the county's limited water resources, protect existing customers, and support responsible future development in the area.

"The largest one percent of CII customers account for almost half of the water use in those sectors,” said Zach Renstrom, general manager for the district. “This policy ensures new development with extraordinary water demands doesn’t compromise supply reliability for our community.”

Under the new policy, any facility projected to use nine million gallons or more per year will have to be reviewed by the district's Administration Advisory Committee. In the communities of Toquerville, Virgin, and La Verkin, the threshold is lowered to five million gallons per year.

The Administration Advisory Committee is a 16-member board comprised of two voting members from each of the eight municipal partners in the district.

According to officials, Washington County relies entirely on the Virgin River Basin for its water supply and hopes to address concerns of new users disrupting the region's long-term water resource strategy.

“These eight cities share the same water supply. This policy ensures a single community cannot approve a large water user without review and consensus of the broader community,” Renstrom said.

The AAC will be allowed to review and approve projects based on three requirements.



The project serves a critical public interest (such as providing a necessary or beneficial service to the region's citizens) The applicant will utilize aggressive water efficiency measures The project will increase the economic productivity of water use in the region

For a project to be approved, it would need a two-thirds majority within the committee.

Examples of projects that would be subject to the new policy include data centers, golf courses, and bottling plants.

“This policy reinforces the district’s role as a steward of public resources,” Renstrom said. “It provides a clear framework for evaluating large water demands while still allowing projects that serve the broader public good.”