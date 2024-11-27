Southern Utah University star rushes into school record books

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah University wrapped up its football season, but not before leaving their mark. A star runningback with local roots made a name for himself this season and broke records along the way.

"Targhee Lambson put up 1,922 yards this season, which is just incredible!!!" SUU's Assistant Athletic Director Regan Hunsaker told Fox 13 News Anchor Amy Nay Tuesday.

"One of the things that’s been so incredible about it is the program just keeps building."

He says it's a second year of winning records under head football coach DeLane Fitzgerald, "His first year he came we had a five win season, last year a six win and this year we had seven, so it’s been building up each year. And we just missed out on the FCS Playoffs this year, but hopefully next year we’ll get in."

But this year they did get into the recordbooks with their second year tailback Targhee Lambson - the leading rusher in the nation in FCS footbal and only second overall in Division One football to Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.

And this pride of the program comes from Spanish Fork, Utah, "Hometown guy from Utah. He’s done an incredible job. He prepped at Timpview High School and then was at Snow College for two years before he came here to SUU."

Lambson has his eyes on being a part of the NFL draft and hopefully going pro, as fans and coaching staff celebrate his terrific season at SUU. "Just had an incredible year. Broke the school record, which was set in 1991 by Zed Robinson and just incredible he put up like I said almost 2,000 yards rushing this year."