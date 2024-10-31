St. George firefighter injured in crash while driving antique engine

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George firefighter is in the hospital after an antique fire engine he was driving was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Wednesday.

According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighter Brandon Redd has been admitted to the hospital with back injuries and will remain overnight after the crash.

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said firefighter Brandon Redd was driving a 1948 engine in the Desert Canyons area when the accident occurred. The engine was used in a ceremony to open a new fire station in the area on Tuesday.

Redd was driving back to another location Wednesday around 11 a.m. when another vehicle ran into the driver’s side of the engine.

Stoker said Redd has been conscious the entire time since the crash.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.