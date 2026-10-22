ST. GEORGE, Utah — Don and Jenny Wickham are St. George locals — and proud grandparents to Milwaukee Brewers player Cooper Pratt

Like many grandparents, one of the first things they do when you meet them is break out the scrapbook.

"I am now and always have been a very proud grandma," said Jenny.

But unlike many grandparents, they're about to watch their grandson on the biggest stage in baseball.

As they sit on the their couch in their St. George home, Cooper and the Brew Crew are getting ready to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 Friday night on Fox.

"We watch all the games. Very seldom do we miss a game," said Jenny.

WATCH | St. George grandparents rooting for grandson in World Series

St. George grandparents rooting for grandson in World Series

They're joined by a growing number of Southern Utah supporters.

"I have gotten messages and texts and phone calls from people I haven't seen in 56 years," Jenny said.

They say Coop has only been in the majors for four months.

"I see that he's grown up even though he just turned 22 — Cooper's still a kid," she said.

Watching Cooper from the comfort of their Southern Utah home, the nerves still hit.

"I think we're probably more nervous than he is," said Don.

It's safe to say they're feeling every moment of this magical run.

"In the field and that balls coming right at him and I hold my breath and I heard Cooper holds his breath too and its like, okay Grandma, breathe."

They've got plans to get closer to him than their St. George TV set.

"We're going back to Tampa for Game 3," said Don.

For now, they're sending love from Southern Utah all the way to the Fall Classic.