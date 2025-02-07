St. George issues public apology for denying drag show performance

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The City of St. George issued a public apology to a group that was originally denied a permit to hold a drag show in southern Utah.

Friday's apology is part of a settlement following a lawsuit filed against the city by the Southern Utah Drag Stars (SUDS) after the group was denied permission to hold a performance in 2023.

In its lawsuit, SUDS cited comments that city leaders had made about the LGBTQ+ community and drag shows, alleging they were discriminated against. After originally being denied permission to perform, a federal judge sided with the group, saying "public spaces are public spaces" and ordered the city to reverse its decision.

On Friday, the city issued a statement saying it "admits the permit denial violated SUDS' First Amendment rights and publicly apologizes for violating SUDS' First Amendment rights."

The city added that it regrets violating the constitutional right to free speech.

"St. George City welcomes all citizens to hold special events in the future and respects the First Amendment rights of all community members," the statement ended.

SUDS founder Mitski Avalōx celebrated the win for the group and anyone else who has felt their rights were not protected.

"This victory isn’t just mine — it’s a win for every queer person who’s been told to stay invisible," Avalōx said. "Drag is a powerful form of expression, affirming that the First Amendment protects us all, including drag performers. The city council of St. George tried to censor us but the Constitution was on our side.”